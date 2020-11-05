ultimissime

DE LUCA: “UNA BAMBINA CHE DESIDERA ANDARE A SCUOLA È UNA OGM, AVRÀ BEVUTO DEL LATTE AL PLUTONIO”

alle
Il Governatore della Regione Campania Vincenzo De Luca nella consueta diretta Facebook del venerdì ha aggiornato i cittadini campani sulla situazione epidemiologica della regione analizzando vari temi. In particolare si è soffermato sulla decisione da lui assunta per primo in Italia di sospendere le attività didattiche in presenza a causa dei numerosi positivi nelle scuole. Ricordiamo che tale scelta ha suscitato numerose polemiche soprattutto tra i genitori degli studenti più giovani, che hanno presentato un ricorso al Tar andato poi respinto. Proprio in tal senso il Presidente De Luca non ha esitato a rifilare una stoccata ad alcuni genitori ed infatti durante il discorso si è soffermato su un’intervista fatta da un giornalista ad una mamma ed egli ha raccontato l’episodio a modo suo tra un sospiro e l’altro con i tempi da stella internazionale del teatro e con la voce suadente che ormai lo contraddistingue: “Io in queste settimane non ho incontrato neanche una mamma che, di fronte ai dati del contagio, avesse dichiarato la sua disponibilità a portare i propri figli a scuola comunque. E tuttavia mi capita di vedere un’intervista a una mammina con una bella mascherina di tendenza e con gli occhi ridenti e fuggitivi.                                                                                             Il giornalista gli ha chiesto cosa pensasse della chiusura delle scuole.                                                                            E lei ha risposto: “La mia bambina è venuta da me piangendo e mi ha detto: ‘’Mamma io voglio andare a scuola per imparare a scrivere”. Credo che sia l’unica bambina d’Italia che piange per andare a scuola e l’unica bambina al mondo che dà pure la motivazione: imparare a scrivere, perché le mancano la grammatica, la sintassi, gli endecasillabi. Questa povera figlia evidentemente è una OGM, è stata cresciuta dalla mamma con il latte al plutonio. L’unica al mondo è stata trovata da questo intervistatore”.                Questa battuta dunque si è aggiunta al repertorio ormai vasto, ma non ha strappato a tutti un sorriso. Infatti proprio questa mattina il Presidente De Luca ha specificato sui suoi canali social che non intendeva offendere alcuna mamma. Ecco le sue parole: “Sono l’unico ad aver fatto una battaglia per estendere il congedo parentale alle mamme che non hanno alternative per i loro bambini […]                                                 Solidarietà piena soprattutto alle mamme e impegno concreto, non a parole, a dare loro una mano in un momento così difficile”. De Luca cerca così di mettere un punto a questa vicenda, che ancor di più in tutti noi fa maturare un senso di profonda tristezza per la sospensione delle lezioni in presenza perché la scuola rappresenta il futuro del paese, ma con la consapevolezza che il diritto che si trova su tutti gli altri incontrastato è quello alla Vita, quindi alla Salute, da non sottrarre a nessuno.                                                                           Allora alla luce della temibile seconda ondata in corso gli studenti continueranno comunque a studiare a distanza per tutelare la propria salute e quella dei propri cari. “Ormai siamo in un paese nel quale tutti sembrano avere il mondo sulle spalle e in cui tutti sono più seriosi che seri”, come disse De Luca, e potremmo concludere questa pagina di questo travagliato periodo proprio con un’altra massima del Presidente di qualche anno fa, che cade a pennello con questa storia e che forse ha un fondo di verità condivisibile in nome sempre dello scherzo e del rispetto degli altri: “Chi non è in grado di apprezzare l’ironia è capace di ogni delitto”.
                                                                                                                                       Antonio Simeoli
fb-share-icon
Scarica l'articolo in formato PDF

Potrebbe piacerti...

ultimissime

ANCONA , ANZIANA UCCISA : ARRESTATO IL VICINO DI CASA !

ultimissime

Un nuovo raid aereo si abbatte sulla Siria almeno 12 militari, sono stati uccisi nei raid missilistici

ultimissime

IL SINDACO DI AVELLINO(M5STELLE) COPIA IL PROGRAMMA DEL SINDACO DI VERONA(CENTRODESTRA). MA QUANDO ARRIVERANNO LE DIMISSIONI DEI CONSIGLIERI PER NUOVE ELEZIONI?