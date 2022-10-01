Qui ed ora ultimissime

Galleria Umberto I: parte il servizio di vigilanza notturna

(Ansa) Per la durata di sei mesi ed in via sperimentale

In serata, alle ore 20, come previsto dal verbale di intesa sottoscritto, lo scorso 3 agosto, tra Prefettura di Napoli, Comune di Napoli, Soprintendenza Archeologia, Belle Arti e Paesaggio per il Comune di Napoli, Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II, Camera di Commercio I.A.A. di Napoli, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., Sidief S.p.A., Aicast Imprese Italia, Confcommercio, Confesercenti, Unione Industriali, per la predisposizione di interventi mirati alla riqualificazione urbana della Galleria Umberto I, di Napoli, avrà inizio il servizio di vigilanza notturna. Lo fa sapere, con una nota, la Prefettura di Napoli.
    Il servizio, della durata sperimentale di mesi sei, e con costi a carico di Intesa Sanpaolo s.p.a. ed Aicast Imprese Italia, avrà inizio a partire dalle ore 20, subentrando al drappello di Polizia Locale, che staziona in Galleria Umberto I durante le ore diurne.
    La vigilanza notturna mira alla tutela del patrimonio artistico presente nel sito e a salvaguardare il decoro urbano e la sicurezza dei cittadini, anche grazie al costante collegamento con la centrale operativa della Polizia Locale, che fungerà da filtro per l’eventuale interessamento anche delle altre Forze dell’Ordine o dei competenti uffici comunali.
    Parallelamente, fanno sapere sempre dalla Prefettura, si stanno sviluppando tutti gli altri progetti previsti dal verbale di intesa, che prevede, tra l’altro, l’ampliamento del sistema di videosorveglianza e il collegamento delle telecamere con la centrale operativa della Questura ed il restauro delle porzioni architettoniche di competenza del Comune di Napoli. (ANSA).
