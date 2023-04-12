Cultura ultimissime

Mattarella, la pace va difesa costantemente

“La lotta quotidiana alla criminalità, l’impiego di unità militari nell’ambito delle iniziative della comunità internazionale per la difesa della pace e del diritto sono realtà che caratterizzano il nostro presente e che non verranno meno negli anni a venire”.
Lo ha detto il presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella nel corso del suo intervento alla celebrazione del Centenario della fondazione del Gruppo delle Medaglie d’oro al Valor Militare d’Italia.
