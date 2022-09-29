ultimissime

Napoli: screening gratuiti con ‘Salute per tutti’

Iniziativa promossa dal Comune l’1 e 2 ottobre al Plebiscito

 

 

(ANSA) – Fari accesi sulla salute e sulla prevenzione il prossimo weekend a Napoli con l’iniziativa ‘Salute per tutti’ promossa dal Comune di Napoli con la collaborazione delle istituzioni sanitarie cittadine, di molte associazioni impegnate in ambito sociosanitario e dell’Università Federico II. L’appuntamento è in piazza Plebiscito sabato 1 e domenica 2 ottobre dalle ore 10 alle 18.     Qui i cittadini potranno gratuitamente effettuare screening in molteplici ambiti sanitari e ricevere informazioni sull’importanza della prevenzione.
    ”Il tema della salute è molto importante – ha detto il sindaco, Gaetano Manfredi – abbiamo tantissime famiglie che non accedono ai servizi sanitari perché spesso non hanno condizioni familiari, anche dal punto di vista culturale, che li porta a sottoporsi a screening e a fare operazioni di prevenzione che spesso salvano la vita. Per questo il Comune sta lavorando insieme al grande mondo delle istituzioni sanitarie napoletane e dell’associazionismo per fare in modo che ci sia una disponibilità gratuita di screening. Questa iniziativa è un modo per essere vicini alle persone più fragili e per dare una risposta di salute a tutti”.
    La manifestazione – come ha sottolineato l’assessore con delega alla Salute, Vincenzo Santagada – è anche un’occasione ”per far conoscere alla cittadinanza le molteplici eccellenze della sanità cittadina ed è un’opportunità per consentire alla cittadinanza di fruire di servizi sanitari specialistici in modo gratuito”. Tra le numerose adesioni quella della Federico II che sarà presente con ben dieci dipartimenti. ”La nostra è una partecipazione convinta – ha affermato il rettore, Matteo Lorito – che vede la partecipazione di molti nostri professori. Sarà un momento molto importante per la città che sicuramente avrà un seguito”. (ANSA).

 

