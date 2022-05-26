Strage in Texas: si rivaluta la legalizzazione delle armi

Ieri a Uvalde, in Texas, si è consumata una strage in una scuola elementare. Un ragazzo di 18 anni ha sparato sui bambini uccidendone 19 e colpendo due insegnanti.
Il presidente Joe Biden ha dichiarato: “Sono stanco, dobbiamo agire sulle armi. Queste carneficine avvengono soltanto negli Usa”.
“Quando è troppo è troppo, ora bisogna agire. Dobbiamo avere il coraggio di lottare contro la lobby delle armi e di approvare leggi ragionevoli per il controllo delle armi”, afferma Kamara Harris.
Antonio Guterres, segretario generale dell’Onu è intervenuto: “Sono profondamente scioccato e rattristato dall’atroce sparatoria di massa. È particolarmente straziante che la maggior parte delle vittime siano bambini”.
Salvador Ramos, il colpevole della strage, è entrato nella scuola con un fucile e ha fatto fuoco su bambini e insegnanti. È stato poi ucciso dalla polizia.
Poco prima, su Facebook, aveva scritto: “Ho sparato a mia nonna”. Successivamente “Sto per sparare in una scuola elementare”. Poi ha commesso il terribile atto.
Il problema delle armi si fa sempre più sentire in America e si riaccende il dibattito.
La lobby delle armi dichiara: “Atto di un criminale isolato e disturbato“. Ma si muove qualcosa da Washington. Kathy Hochul, governatore di New York, vuole cambiare l’età per acquistare armi e passare a 21 anni: “Non voglio che un diciottenne abbia delle pistole, almeno non nello stato di New York”.
