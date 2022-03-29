Food

Filiera vinicola italiana: rialzo dei costi energetici

La filiera vinicola italiana dovrà pagare circa 1,1 miliardi di euro. I costi energetici sono molto alti a causa del conflitto.

Luca Rigotti, Coordinatore Vino di Alleanza, dichiara: “Un carico aggiuntivo sulla redditività delle imprese che andrà a erodere i loro margini, compromettendone anche la loro capacità competitiva sui mercati internazionali”.  

