Filiera vinicola italiana: rialzo dei costi energetici

A contribuire in modo sostanziale all’incremento dei costi, precisa il rapporto, sono le componenti dei prodotti energetici per una media del 31,4%, dai carburanti (+38,3%), all’elettricità (+16,7%), ai lubrificanti (+70%). In salita del 32,3% anche fertilizzanti e concimi utilizzati nella coltivazione. Impennata anche per i materiali di confezionamento e imballaggio, che tra gennaio 2021 e lo stesso mese del 2022, quindi al netto degli effetti della guerra, vedono il vetro crescere dell’8,5%, il sughero del 9,4%e la carta fino al 30%. Come si legge da Ansa.

“L’Ue intervenga per mettere un tetto condiviso al prezzo dell’energia e del gas, valutando la possibilità di svolgere il ruolo di acquirente unico sul mercato“, conclude Rigotti.