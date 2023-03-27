ultimissime

Ospedale del Mare, apre posto polizia nel pronto soccorso

Aperto ogni giorno h24 per tutelare sicurezza operatori

 – E’ stato aperto oggi il posto di Polizia al pronto soccorso dell’Ospedale del Mare di Napoli.
    L’ufficio con gli agenti di polizia è stato posizionato, apprende l’ANSA da fonti sanitarie, proprio nell’area calda di fronte all’ingresso del Pronto Soccorso, dove si raccolgono parenti o amici di persone appena ricoverate che a volte sono stati violenti nei confronti dei medici o degli infermieri.
    Il posto di polizia resta aperto tutti i giorni h 24 (a differenza dell’ospedale Pellegrini dove è attivo dalle 7 di mattina all’una di notte) per intervenire direttamente o per allertare rinforzi nel caso fossero necessari servizi di più ampia portata. (ANSA).
