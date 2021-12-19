Milan-Napoli: sintesi e risultato del match

Il primo tempo vede sin da subito il Napoli che cerca di sorprendere gli avversari con un ritmo subito alto in pressione, mentre il Milan ha provato a non subire l’intensità degli ospiti. Sblocca velocemente la partita il Napoli con il calcio d’angolo dalla destra di Zielinski e colpo di testa vincente di Elmas che beffa tutti sul primo palo. Quello di Elmas dopo 5 minuti è il gol più veloce segnato dal Napoli contro il Milan in Serie A dalla rete di Gökhan Inler (4′) nel novembre 2012. La squadra di Spalletti segue questa scia e continua a insistere. Al minuto 33 primo ammonito del match è Di Lorenzo.

All’inizio del secondo tempo Ibrahimovic si mostra pericoloso. Su una potenziale opportunità per il Napoli, il Milan va di nuovo vicino al pari: Kessié guida la ripartenza e allarga sulla sinistra per Krunic che, di prima, appoggia per lo svedese. Il suo tiro mancino, da posizione defilata, impegna il portiere sul primo palo e vale il corner. Al minuto 54 Spalletti effettua il primo cambio: dentro Lobotka per Demme. Poco dopo duro colpo al volto subito da Rrahmani in un contrasto: risulta necessario l’ingresso dello staff medico. Al minuto 63 arriva un doppio cambio per Pioli: fuori Brahim Diaz e Krunic, dentro Giroud e Saelemaekers.

Meglio il Napoli in questa fase, Milan che prova a cambiare il corso degli eventi con le due punte. Malcuit ferma irregolarmente la ripartenza di Saelemaekers e incassa il cartellino giallo. Nel corso di questo secondo tempo, Spalletti effettua un triplo cambio ed inserisce Politano, Ounas e Mertens per Lozano, Zielinski e Petagna. In contemporanea due cambi per Pioli: fuori Tonali e Messias, dentro Bennacer e Castillejo. All’86’ Entrambi gli allenatori esauriscono i cambi: Spalletti inserisce Ghoulam per Elmas, mentre Pioli toglie Florenzi per far posto a Kalulu. Al 90 minuto il Milan pareggia grazie a Kessiè, ma il goal viene annullato per fuorigioco.